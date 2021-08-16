Reduced Road Fund Hindering Maintenance Works in Kabale Municipality

In short
Byamugisha however, says that funding started declining without clear reasons. He says that this financial year, Kabale Municipality only received Shillings 600million, which cannot adequately cater for the road maintenance works.
Reduced Road Fund Hindering Maintenance Works in Kabale Municipality16 Aug 2021, 07:20 Comments 151 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: road fund
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.