Lubulwa Henry
13:22

Reducing Aviation Carbon Emissions: 60 Airport Taxis Laid off Top story

12 Jan 2020, 13:19 Comments 216 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Environment Science and technology Updates
Airport taxi's in the new parking lot at Entebbe International Airport

Airport taxi's in the new parking lot at Entebbe International Airport

In short
Jackson Sserubidde, the chairperson of Airport Taxi drivers, says the idea to ban old vehicles from the airport has helped them to upgrade their vehicles and eased transport.

 

Mentioned: Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] IATA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.