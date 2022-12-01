Reducing Health Centre Distance to 5Km Radius Key to HIV/AIDS Care – LOP

In short
Mpuuga’s proposal is contained in his statement commemorating World AIDS Day on Thursday as the country continues to make significant progress towards eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
Reducing Health Centre Distance to 5Km Radius Key to HIV/AIDS Care – LOP1 Dec 2022, 14:56 Comments 85 Views Human rights Parliament Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Makerere University College of Health Sciences (MakCHS) The Leader of Opposition in Parliament
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.