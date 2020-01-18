Reduction in Number of Distinctions Attributed to Fake Exams

In short
According to UNEB, during examinations a number of learners were given fake examination papers that affected their performance. It notes that many candidates wrote on scripts that the papers they sat for were not what they expected
Reduction in Number of Distinctions Attributed to Fake Exams18 Jan 2020, 15:11 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Pamela Mawanda
L-R; Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza, UNEB Chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni at the release of the 2019 PLE
In short
Tagged with: Dan N Odongo-UNEB Executive Secretary Fake Leaked Papers Reduce Number of Distinctions at PLE PLE 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.