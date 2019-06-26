In short
During the meeting, Nandala noted the demand from different Hospital directors about the need to break the NMS monopoly, which they say over prices essential drugs, sends them drugs with a short shelf life and confuses orders leading to drug stock out among other things. Issues of expired drugs and stock out of essential drugs have been rampant in several audit queries.
Referral Hospitals Want NMS Monopoly Broken
Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Central Government interfacing with officials from Kabale Regional Referral Hospital led by Dr. Sophie Namasopo.
