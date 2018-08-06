Reflect on Reasons for Fighting –Museveni tells S. Sudan Leaders

In short
He cautioned the parties to the south Sudan Conflict to be mindful of politics driven by opportunism which has brought a lot of suffering to Africa and cost it development. In the last 58 years, I have been watching the Africans here. There have been so many mistakes, so much suffering because of the politics of opportunism, that that takes advantage of identity.
Reflect on Reasons for Fighting –Museveni tells S. Sudan Leaders6 Aug 2018, 13:12 Comments 226 Views Khartoum, Sudan East Africa Politics Security Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.