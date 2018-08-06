Urn Editorial
Reflect on Reasons for Fighting –Museveni tells S. Sudan Leaders

6 Aug 2018, 13:12 Comments 226 Views Khartoum, Sudan East Africa Politics Security Report

He cautioned the parties to the south Sudan Conflict to be mindful of politics driven by opportunism which has brought a lot of suffering to Africa and cost it development. In the last 58 years, I have been watching the Africans here. There have been so many mistakes, so much suffering because of the politics of opportunism, that that takes advantage of identity.

 

