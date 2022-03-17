Godfrey Eyoku
Reformed Karamojong Warriors Return to Raiding Cattle, Arrested

17 Mar 2022, 10:21 Moroto, Uganda
Achucu on the right hand side one of the reformed warriors who returned to cattle raiding

The soldiers were shocked to find Achucu, a resident of Mogoth village in Lotisan sub-county, involved with another cattle raid. He was arrested alongside Lomuria Ariko, the chairperson of the peace committee in Rupa sub-county for allegedly raiding five cattle from Kotido district.

 

