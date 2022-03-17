Reformed Karamojong Warriors Return to Raiding Cattle, Arrested

In short
The soldiers were shocked to find Achucu, a resident of Mogoth village in Lotisan sub-county, involved with another cattle raid. He was arrested alongside Lomuria Ariko, the chairperson of the peace committee in Rupa sub-county for allegedly raiding five cattle from Kotido district.
Reformed Karamojong Warriors Return to Raiding Cattle, Arrested17 Mar 2022, 10:21 Comments 73 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Crime Report
