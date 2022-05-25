Samuel Amanya
Refugee Children at Nyakabande Reception Centre Fail to Access Education Services

25 May 2022, 09:31 Comments 240 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Education Security Health Updates
Red cross officials installing a water tank at Nyakabande transit centre

In short
The children crossed into Uganda following fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers that started on March 28 in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province.

 

