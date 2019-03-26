Refugee Conditions Deteriorate as Donors Cut Lifesaving Aid

A South Sudanese refugee carrying food from the distribution centre, in Ayilo I settlement camp. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The Norwegian Refugee Council is now calling on donor countries to take more responsibility for the 1.2 million refugees living in Uganda, a poverty-stricken nation, shouldering a responsibility on persons escaping violence and bloodshed in countries across the region. Uganda is hosting refugees from South Sudan, DR Congo, Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Sudan and Ethiopia.