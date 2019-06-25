In short
Rachael Kitimbo Kayemba, a Nutritionist with Medical Teams International– MTI told URN that expert mothers help to train other families in the community to curb malnutrition and refer affected children to health workers.
Refugee Mothers Embrace Kitchen Gardening to Curb Malnutrition
25 Jun 2019
Kuol Awur Yai Atim (L-R) and Akech Manyang and expert mothers trained in kitchen gardening speaking to URN - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
