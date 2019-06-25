Dominic Ochola
07:45

Refugee Mothers Embrace Kitchen Gardening to Curb Malnutrition Top story

25 Jun 2019, 07:45 Comments 277 Views Adjumani, Uganda Agriculture Health Updates
Kuol Awur Yai Atim (L-R) and Akech Manyang and expert mothers trained in kitchen gardening speaking to URN - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Rachael Kitimbo Kayemba, a Nutritionist with Medical Teams International– MTI told URN that expert mothers help to train other families in the community to curb malnutrition and refer affected children to health workers.

 

Tagged with: Kitchen Gardening Malnutrition Refugee Mothers Yoshiro Usami alias ÜSA
Mentioned: Adjumani district Dzaipi sub county, Medical Teams International – MTI Nyumanzi Health Centre World Food Programme – WFP

