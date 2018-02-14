In short
Today, Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa told parliament that the scandal had tarnished Ugandas image as a model in the refugee response worldwide. He said the alleged officers must be investigated in order to clear Ugandas name.
Parliament Seeks Answers On Refugee Scam Top story14 Feb 2018, 17:07 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: refugee scam parliament seeks answers on refugees inflated refugee figures ugandas refugee model drc refugees uganda and refugees
Mentioned: office of the prime minister parliament
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.