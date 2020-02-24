Refugee Shot from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area

In short
The refugee, identified as John Datta was allegedly shot in the right thigh by unknown people at 3 a.m. The residents who came to his rescue took him to Maratatu Health Centre II where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Refugee Shot from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area24 Feb 2020, 15:27 Comments 126 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kyangwali refugee settlement area refugee shot sudanese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.