Refugee Shot from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area

24 Feb 2020, 15:27 Comments 126 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Refugees at Kyangwali refugee settlement area in Kikuube district.

The refugee, identified as John Datta was allegedly shot in the right thigh by unknown people at 3 a.m. The residents who came to his rescue took him to Maratatu Health Centre II where he is currently undergoing treatment.

 

