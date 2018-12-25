Bidibidi Riots: OPM, Partners To Meet Over Unfair Food Policy

In short
The Office of the Prime Minister led by Ruhakana Rugunda and Partners working in the refugee response will meet next week over the refugee food strike at Bidi Bidi camp.
Bidibidi Riots: OPM, Partners To Meet Over Unfair Food Policy25 Dec 2018, 13:59 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
Tagged with: refugee response team opm wfp and unhcr to meet refugee strike uganda refugee response ministry of disaster and relief
Mentioned: united nations high commissioner for refugees office of the prime minister world food programme
