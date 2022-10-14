Refugee Temporary Shelters Demolished, Food Supply at Nyakabande Transit Centre Cut

In short
Daniel Kisamo, the settlement commandant of refugees at Nyakabande transit center says that the land where the temporary shelters were erected belongs to the Ministry of Education and Sports and was designated by Kisoro District Council to host John Kale Memorial Institute.
Refugee Temporary Shelters Demolished, Food Supply at Nyakabande Transit Centre Cut14 Oct 2022, 19:05 Comments 207 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
One of the tents accomodating refugees at Nyakabande transit center being demolished (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
