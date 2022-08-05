Refugees Abandon Plots in Nakivale over Poor Social services

In short
Lachin Hasanova, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Head of Field Office at Nakivale notes that the settlement has inadequate social services. Hasanova explains that unlike the base camp at Nakivale which has adequate services, Rubondo Zone lacks some of the essential services among others electricity and a stable telecommunication network.
Refugees Abandon Plots in Nakivale over Poor Social services5 Aug 2022, 09:41 Comments 208 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Media Human rights East Africa Updates
Refugees Fetch water at a borehole in Rubondo Zone in Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Isingiro District on August 2 2022.
