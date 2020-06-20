Refugees Demand COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Centres in Camps

In short
COVID 19 suspects in the camps in Madi and Terego are also transported to Arua making the two quarantine centres congested. Recently, health officials decided to establish another centre at Goboro Health Centre III due to the increased number of new entrants to Bidi Bidi settlement in Yumbe district.
Refugees Demand COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Centres in Camps20 Jun 2020, 14:51 Comments 147 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.