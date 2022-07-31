In short
For decades, refugees ,locals and humanitarian agencies in the area have been crossing through the river to access services like markets, health facilities, schools and deliver humanitarian aid across since it lacked a bridge.
Refugees Get UGX 9.5 Billion Bridge for Delivery of Humanitarian Aid
31 Jul 2022
Terego, Uganda
The UGX 9.5 billion Nyara bridge that was constructed with funding from Government of Japan and Uganda being commissioned on Friday in Terego district.
