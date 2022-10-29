In short
Thousands of refugees have on Saturday trekked back to the war-troubled territory of Rutshuru in North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the official shutdown of Nyakabande refugees holding centre in Kisoro district.
Refugees Trek Back to DRC as Nyakabande Holding Centre Shuts Down
29 Oct 2022
