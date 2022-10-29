Samuel Amanya
Refugees Trek Back to DRC as Nyakabande Holding Centre Shuts Down

29 Oct 2022 Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda
Some of the Congolese refugees at Bunagana border trekking to Rutshuru (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Thousands of refugees have on Saturday trekked back to the war-troubled territory of Rutshuru in North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the official shutdown of Nyakabande refugees holding centre in Kisoro district.

 

