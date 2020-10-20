Regan Okumu, Aol Disagree Over Choice of Party Flag Bearers in Gulu

In short
Ronald Regan Okumu, Aswa County Member of Parliament and Aol Betty Ocan, the incumbent Gulu District Woman MP are divided over the selection of Alice Rose Amono Abili and Rosemary Apiyo Padi as the party’s flag bearers.
Christopher Acire, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Reagan Okumu and Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) during FDC reunion in Acholi - Photo by Dominic Ochola
