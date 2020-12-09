In short
In his December 8th statement addressed to Muslim leaders at various levels, Mugalu notes that it has been observed that many mosques have relaxed on observing the SOPs and COVID-19 preventive measures put in place by the Ministry of Health. He observes that while discussing the reopening of worship places under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda-IRCU, they agreed on a number of SOPs
Regional Kadhis to Close Mosques Flouting COVID-19 Preventive Guidelines Top story9 Dec 2020, 14:03 Comments 120 Views Religion Health Lifestyle Updates
Regional Kadhis directed to watch over such gatherings that attract many people to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.