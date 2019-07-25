Lubulwa Henry
10:43

Regional Pediatric Surgery Hospital Nears Completion

25 Jul 2019
Ministers Jane Ruth Aceng, Matia Kasaija and Emergency President Rossella Maccio inspecting construction works at the facility.

In short
According to the architectural plan, the center will have three operating theatres, 6 bed pediatric Intensive care units, a 16 bed high dependency unit, a 50 bed ward, an out patients department, a laboratory and a blood blank, a diagnostic imaging department which includes an x ray, Ultra sound and a CT scan, Physiotherapy department, a pharmacy, ancillary services and guest house.

 

Tagged with: Pediatrics resource allocation operating cost boarding house
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng Matia Kasaija Rossella Miccio Finance Minister Physiotherapy department 3.2 kilometer road The Entebbe Municipal Vincent Kayanja Finance Ministry President of Emergency Worldwide President of Emergency World Wide Regional Pediatric Surgery center Emergency Worldwide Surgery center

