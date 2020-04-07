A dummy in an ICU bed. According to the health ministry, each regional referral hospital will have 10 beds of this nature to help COVID-19 patients

In short

A number of hospital administrators who spoke to our reporters on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from their bosses, said they haven’t received any equipment. The few available beds are in terrible state and unfit for human use. In the Eastern Uganda, only two ICU beds are functional at Jinja Regional Referral hospital.