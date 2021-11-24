Regional Referral Hospitals to Receive New Non Contact Eye Equipment

In short
Eye care providers are using handheld devices to examine people’s eyes which exposes them to COVID-19 since they have to be very close to the eye and yet there is safe better modern equipment.
Regional Referral Hospitals to Receive New Non Contact Eye Equipment24 Nov 2021, 17:37 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr. Moses Kasadhakawa, a Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Mulago National Referral hospital demonstrates how the equipment works. The Ministry recieved these as a donation from International NGO Light the World.
