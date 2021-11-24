Flavia Nassaka
17:42

Regional Referral Hospitals to Receive New Non Contact Eye Equipment

24 Nov 2021, 17:37 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr. Moses Kasadhakawa, a Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Mulago National Referral hospital demonstrates how the equipment works. The Ministry recieved these as a donation from International NGO Light the World.

Dr. Moses Kasadhakawa, a Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Mulago National Referral hospital demonstrates how the equipment works. The Ministry recieved these as a donation from International NGO Light the World.

In short
Eye care providers are using handheld devices to examine people’s eyes which exposes them to COVID-19 since they have to be very close to the eye and yet there is safe better modern equipment.

 

Tagged with: Eye care
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.