Registrar Wants to Know, Who Really Owns Your Company

In short
In this case, such a person is one who is not a registered director of an entity. It can also mean a natural person on whose behalf a transaction is conducted in the company or partnership, including a person who exercises ultimate control over that entity.
URSB says that on top of the motive of conducting illicit activities through the company or partnership, there are some investors who, for some genuine reason, may not be comfortable being known.
Registrar Wants to Know, Who Really Owns Your Company14 Feb 2023
Since Saturday, Kainobwisho and her staff have been busy with clients responding to the call to register beneficial owners (2)
