Registration For New National IDs to Start June Next Year- Otafiire

In short
Otafiire revealed that in 2024 the country will migrate to improved and user-friendly National IDs due to the improvement in technology and demands of modernity.
Registration For New National IDs to Start June Next Year- Otafiire9 Aug 2022, 20:27 Comments 210 Views Human rights Education Updates
Leaners of Buganda Road Primary School Performing a poem about birth registration at the Media Center in Kampala.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.