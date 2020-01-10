Regulator Blacklists Dunamiscoins for Fleecing Ugandans

In short
the company closed its offices abruptly on December 3, without any notice to its clients and potential staff after collecting an estimated USD 2.7 million (close 10 billion Shillings). UMRA records indicate that more than 1,000 customers from around the country were affected by the scam. They had deposited money ranging from one million to 800 million Shillings with the firm.
Regulator Blacklists Dunamiscoins for Fleecing Ugandans10 Jan 2020, 14:47 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Report
