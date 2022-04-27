Rehabilitation of Ayuda-Pakadha-Padea Road Excites Zombo Residents

In short
The 13-kilometer road that connects Zombo to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC has been impassable due to the heavy rains being experienced in the area.
Rehabilitation of Ayuda-Pakadha-Padea Road Excites Zombo Residents27 Apr 2022, 09:38 Comments 158 Views Zombo, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: The 13-kilometer road which is the only official route that connects the district to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC has been impassable due to the heavy rains being experienced in the area.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.