Rehabilitation of Community Road Excites Abim Residents

15 Feb 2023, 10:46 Comments 90 Views Abim, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
Officials from USAID and Catholic Relief Services inspecting the road before commissioning

In short
Awach sub-county residents say that following the rehabilitation of the road, they can now have access to basic services like markets, schools, and health facilities.

 

