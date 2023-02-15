Rehabilitation of Community Road Excites Abim Residents

In short
Awach sub-county residents say that following the rehabilitation of the road, they can now have access to basic services like markets, schools, and health facilities.
Rehabilitation of Community Road Excites Abim Residents15 Feb 2023, 10:46 Comments 90 Views Abim, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Olive D’Mello, the Acting Head of Programing at CRS Rehabilitated Community Access Road Excites Awach Residents
Mentioned: Abim District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.