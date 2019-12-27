In short
William Ejoi from Makindye Kizungu zone, a diploma holder in Education was turned away for having a scar. He sustained a scar in 2016 during a motor accident. Asked what his plans are going forward, Ejoi said he has none.
Rejects Cry Foul at UPDF Recruitment in Kampala
Tagged with: UPDF recruitment Uganda People's Defence Forces [UPDF]
