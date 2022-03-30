Relative Calm Returns at Bunagana Border as Guns Go Silent

In short
Heavy fighting erupted between suspected M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) on Monday, spreading through part of Tuesday forcing thousands of DRC nationals from Mukinga, Rubona, and Tcheya villages to flee to Uganda.
Relative Calm Returns at Bunagana Border as Guns Go Silent30 Mar 2022, 19:37 Comments 179 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
