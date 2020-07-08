Alex Otto
05:40

Relatives Could be Asked to Donate Blood for Loved Ones if Shortage Persists

8 Jul 2020, 05:38 Comments 138 Views Parliament Health Misc Updates
Gulu Regional Blood Bank sign post in Gulu town -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Gulu Regional Blood Bank sign post in Gulu town -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
The desperate move comes amidst a shortage of blood due to the lockdown that led to the closure of educational institutions which are the major blood donors. The blood Bank collected 56,800 Units against a target of 75,000 units of blood during the month of April, the time when the country was in total lockdown

 

Tagged with: Blood donation Blood donation drive COVID-19 Lockdown blood bank
Mentioned: Parliament uganda blood transfusion services

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.