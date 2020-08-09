In short
Derrick Isabirye, who led a delegation of six family members to pitch camp at Umeme offices in Mukono, says they will not leave until they receive a proper explanation from the power distributors. He says it is unfair for Umeme to disown their relative, yet they have been contracting him to undertake various assignments.
Relatives of Electrocuted Man Pitch Camp at Umeme Offices
