Flavia Nassaka
17:47

Relatives of Mother Who Died After Three Botched Operations Consider Labor Action Top story

27 Dec 2019, 17:42 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Agimo's discharge form from Kawempe hospital after first operation

Agimo's discharge form from Kawempe hospital after first operation

In short
Agimo was rushed to Kawempe National Referral Hospital on November 29th while in labor after medics at Kitebi Health Center IV failed to handle her on grounds that her unborn baby seemed too weak to be delivered normally. The deceased’s friend, Angella Aigo, says when they arrived at Kawempe National Referral Hospital, doctors said that she was able to deliver normally and asked that they give it time for labor to progress.

 

Tagged with: medical neglegence three botched operation
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital Medic Hospital Kawemp

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.