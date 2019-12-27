In short
Agimo was rushed to Kawempe National Referral Hospital on November 29th while in labor after medics at Kitebi Health Center IV failed to handle her on grounds that her unborn baby seemed too weak to be delivered normally. The deceased’s friend, Angella Aigo, says when they arrived at Kawempe National Referral Hospital, doctors said that she was able to deliver normally and asked that they give it time for labor to progress.
Relatives of Mother Who Died After Three Botched Operations Consider Labor Action Top story27 Dec 2019, 17:42 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
