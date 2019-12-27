In short

Agimo was rushed to Kawempe National Referral Hospital on November 29th while in labor after medics at Kitebi Health Center IV failed to handle her on grounds that her unborn baby seemed too weak to be delivered normally. The deceased’s friend, Angella Aigo, says when they arrived at Kawempe National Referral Hospital, doctors said that she was able to deliver normally and asked that they give it time for labor to progress.