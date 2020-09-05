Release of Arua Central Results Halted

In short
Voting in the two cells was on Friday characterized by chaos which affected the outcome of the exercise. The provisional results put Jackson Atima in the lead with 4,093 against 3,956 of Robert Ejiku while Godfrey Obiga and Mubarack Khalfan trailed with 684 and 87 respectively.
Release of Arua Central Results Halted5 Sep 2020, 16:52 Comments 70 Views Arua, Uganda Polls Politics Report
NRM Returning Officer Hamza Ali being besieged by angry supporters of Robert Ejiku and Jackson Atima at the tally center on Saturday morning.
