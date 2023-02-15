Relief As Luwero Hospital Establishes Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

In short
Dr. Steven Magera, the Medical Superintendent of Luwero hospital says that due to the challenges faced by women during referrals, they resolved to set up a basic Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with support from Adara Group, a non-government Organization.
Relief As Luwero Hospital Establishes Neonatal Intensive Care Unit15 Feb 2023, 14:50 Comments 95 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Adara Group Luwero hospital Ministry of Health
Mentioned: Adara Group Luwero hospital Ministry of Health
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.