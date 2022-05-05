Relief as Nabakooba Donates Ultrasound Machine to Mityana Hospital

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba (right) handling over the newly acquired Ultrasound machine to Mityana CAO Emmanuel Ofwono and hospital Superintendent Dr Timothy Sentamu (in overcoat) at Mityana hospital

In short

The Minister of Lands, Judith Nabakooba has donated an ultrasound machine to Mityana Hospital ending 3 years of its operation without a functioning machine used for running crucial medical investigations.