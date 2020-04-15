Relief Food Suppliers Fail Quality Test

In short
This is according to a series of tests conducted by the COVID-19 task force after complaints raised by beneficiaries of the relief food, distributed in the first week. The food sent by the office of the Prime Minister, is targeting households whose livelihood was disrupted by the various measures instituted to control the spread of COVID-19.
Relief Food Suppliers Fail Quality Test15 Apr 2020, 19:14 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Disaster Preparedness aflatoxin bean beneficiary distribution district division exam flour food government haricot bean intervention minister people political decision process public relations supplier supply task force
Mentioned: Amongi Apollo Nyegamehe of Aponye Uganda Limited Aponye Uganda Limited Barbra Katusiime Ben Namugwanya Betty Amongi Chris Balyomunsi Jaskon Kafuuzi Kampala Mukono Musa Ecweru Nyegamehe Office of the Prime Minister Peter Ogwang Radio Network The National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) Uganda Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Wakiso government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.