Relief Woes Force Sub County Officials Out of Office

27 Nov 2018, 21:02 Comments 74 Views Bududa, Uganda Local government Updates
The mudslide victims have now pitched camp at the sub county headquarters waiting for relief. Patrick Bikala, the Chief of Bukalasi Sub County, says their operations have grounded to a halt because of the threats from the mudslide victims over relief.

 

