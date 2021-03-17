In short
Kibira said they also found that 56 per cent of women between 18 and 24 years of age countrywide had had sex before they were 18 years old and only 19 per cent had used a certain method of family planning. But 23 per cent of these got unwanted pregnancies and gave birth.
Religious Leaders Advocate for Family Planning in Tooro Top story17 Mar 2021, 14:24 Comments 331 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Updates
Rv Fr Jude said the catholic church is also embracing family planning but only the traditional methods
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.