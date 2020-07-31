In short
They are suggesting that the first phase of the reopening should be around the end of August for 21 days accommodating adult and youth congregants, from the age of 12. The first reopening should start with urban areas before spreading to the countryside, according to proposals that were presented to the National COVID-19 Task Force.
Religious Leaders Develop Procedures for Reopening Places of Worship
West Buganda Diocesan Bishop Katumba Tamale preaching in an empty church on Easter. Places of worship have remained closed since mid-March
