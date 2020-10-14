In short
In his October 5th circular addressed to all priests and Reverend Fathers, John Baptist Odama, the Archbishop of Gulu, said Rev. Fr. Charles Onen, the Second Curate of Holy Rosary Parish Catholic Church is no longer allowed to exercise priestly ministry.
Religious Leaders Differ on Cleric's Involvement in Elective Politics14 Oct 2020, 11:24 Comments 83 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Election Northern Report
In short
Mentioned: Catholic Church Church of Uganda Inter-Religiuos Council of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.