Religious Leaders, Elderly in Lango Sub Region Ask for Food Relief

3 May 2020, 11:42 Comments 58 Views Lira, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Updates
Red Cross distributing food to elderly women in Lira municipality

The group who are calling themselves “vulnerable” says government has since sidelined them to benefit from the recently distributed food relief from the Office of the Prime Minister. They say life has never been easy for them since the lock down.

 

