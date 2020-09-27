Bernard Bakalu
Religious Leaders in Luweero Want Number of Congregants Revised

27 Sep 2020, 15:20 Comments 61 Views Religion Report
Catholics during Mass at Queen of Peace Cathedral

Catholics during Mass at Queen of Peace Cathedral

The Assistant Vicar of the Luweero Anglican Diocese, Rev. Can. James Mukiibi questioned President Museveni’s limit to 70 congregants. He argued that it’s small and needs to be revisited because their Churches can accommodate hundreds and can practice social distancing.

 

