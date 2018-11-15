Barbara Among
21:39

Religious Leaders Pledge to Promote Family Planning Among Youth

15 Nov 2018, 21:39 Comments 82 Views Kigali, Rwanda Health Analysis
Dr Ronald Kasyaba, Assistant Executive Secretary, Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau presenting a paper on the role of religious leaders in family planning. Barbara Among

In short
Faith leaders from across the world has today made a commitment to be family planning advocates and ensure rights for comprehensive family planning for the youth, in line with their teaching.

 

