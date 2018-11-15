Religious Leaders Pledge to Promote Family Planning Among Youth

In short
Faith leaders from across the world has today made a commitment to be family planning advocates and ensure rights for comprehensive family planning for the youth, in line with their teaching.
Religious Leaders Pledge to Promote Family Planning Among Youth15 Nov 2018, 21:39 Comments 82 Views Kigali, Rwanda Health Analysis
Dr Ronald Kasyaba, Assistant Executive Secretary, Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau presenting a paper on the role of religious leaders in family planning. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.