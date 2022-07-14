Godfrey Eyoku
Religious Leaders Train Karamojong Warriors on Mindset Change

14 Jul 2022, 12:05 Comments 105 Views Karamoja, Uganda Religion Security Report
Karamojong warriors in a cultural dance during the mindset training at Naoi catholic church in Moroto district

Fr. Godfrey Lokwang, of Kotido Catholic Diocese says that the main aim of the sensitization is to let the warriors know that they are causing conflict and violence and therefore they should embrace peace for development.

 

