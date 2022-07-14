In short
Fr. Godfrey Lokwang, of Kotido Catholic Diocese says that the main aim of the sensitization is to let the warriors know that they are causing conflict and violence and therefore they should embrace peace for development.
Religious Leaders Train Karamojong Warriors on Mindset Change
14 Jul 2022
Karamojong warriors in a cultural dance during the mindset training at Naoi catholic church in Moroto district
