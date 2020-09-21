In short

This comes after a pronouncement by President Yoweri Museveni allowing Places of Worship to open, although for only 70 parishioners for each service. The President who has in the last three months gradually relaxed the lockdown measures occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic noted that the places of worship can reopen with individual prayers or confessions under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).















Giving an example of All Saints’ Cathedral where he is Bishop, Kaziimba noted that they have over 4000 people attending on a given Sunday spread across three different services and that having 70 attend at a time would require 57 different Services a day.