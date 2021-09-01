Relocation of Market Vendors Starts in Soroti

In short
The relocation of more than 1,300 vendors started on Tuesday after months of disagreements between city authorities and the market vendors. The disagreement started after reports that more than 2,000 people applied for space in the new market and that in an attempt to appease all of them, leaders had taken bribes and double allocated some of the stalls.
Soroti allocations committee attending to market vendors as they take possession of the market stalls.
