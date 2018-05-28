Remote Kaabong District Attracts Investors

In short
Mark Abuku, the Kaabong district chairperson says the disarmament exercise, which has seen thousands of Karimojong warriors surrender their guns, has brought peace in the district hence the relative development being experienced in the district
Remote Kaabong District Attracts Investors28 May 2018, 13:11 Comments 244 Views Kaabong, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Report
A section of the main street of Kaabong Town Council in Karamoja sub-region. (Cr. David Rupiny) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.