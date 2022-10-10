Kato Joseph
15:28

Remove All Roadblocks with Immediate Effect–IGP Ochola

10 Oct 2022, 15:23 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
IGP Martin Ochola

IGP Martin Ochola

In short
Museveni and now Ochola orders to remove roadblocks have come at the time when the public could no longer tell which is a genuine checkpoint since even night and day robbers have been appearing wearing attires of security forces and armed with sophisticated weapons.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.