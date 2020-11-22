Okello Emmanuel
11:28

Renewable Energy Dealers Ask Gov’t to Curb Down Counterfeit Products

22 Nov 2020, 11:25 Comments 177 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
Under their umbrella Mid Albertine Sustainable Energy Network-MASEN, the dealers claim fake energy products have led to unfair competition among the genuine companies hence affecting their marketability.

 

Tagged with: clean energy counterfeit dealers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.